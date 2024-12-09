Woman Killed, Driver Ejected In Early Morning Crash In Robbinsville Township: Police

The 37-year-old died in the crash on Sunday, Dec. 8, the Robbinsville Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the scene on Robbinsville-Allentown Road near the intersection with Main Street at around 12:54 a.m.

Police found two people who had been ejected from the vehicle. The driver, a 36-year-old Pennsauken man, was discovered on the ground nearby and the woman was partially pinned under the vehicle.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead from her injuries. The crash remained under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Robbinsville police at 609-259-3900.

