VA Woman Killed After Crashing Into Utility Pole: Robbinsville Police

At 12:15 p.m., officers responded after a 2018 Nissan Altima crashed into a utility pole on Route 130 southbound near Church Street, Robbinsville police said.

The driver, a resident of Stony Creek, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending next of kin, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

