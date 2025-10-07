Fair 63°

VA Woman Killed After Crashing Into Utility Pole: Robbinsville Police

An 80-year-old Virginia woman was killed in a crash in Robbinsville on Saturday, Oct. 4, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Robbinsville Township Police Department
At 12:15 p.m., officers responded after a 2018 Nissan Altima crashed into a utility pole on Route 130 southbound near Church Street, Robbinsville police said.

The driver, a resident of Stony Creek, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending next of kin, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

