Trail Of Destruction Left By 60 MPH Winds In Robbinsville

The powerful storm moved in around 5:25 p.m., bringing widespread damage and forcing emergency crews into action in Robbinsville Township. The combination of high winds and rain-soaked ground sent trees crashing onto homes and vehicles, while fallen wires created dangerous conditions throughout the township.

As calls flooded into emergency dispatch, Robbinsville’s Office of Emergency Management activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response efforts. Police Chief Swanhart, OEM personnel, and Director of Public Works Chris Rupp worked quickly to mitigate hazards, while Council President Michael Todd and Robbinsville Fire Department Captain Jason Palmer, who also serves as a Deputy OEM Coordinator, monitored conditions in the field.

At one point, emergency crews were handling 18 active incidents, ranging from transformer fires and smoke conditions inside a warehouse to road obstructions and trees toppling onto homes and cars. Strike teams were deployed, pairing police officers with DPW crews armed with chainsaws and front-end loaders to clear debris and reopen roadways. Firefighters focused on handling blazes and medical emergencies.

Robbinsville Emergency Services and DPW teams managed to address most emergencies swiftly, but some electrical hazards required utility companies to cut power before repairs could begin.

Township officials, including the mayor, have been in direct contact with JCP&L, which has brought in mutual aid from out-of-state utility companies and private contractors to expedite power restoration. However, no estimated time for full restoration has been provided.

Robbinsville Allentown Road near the Allentown Water Treatment Plant remains the only fully closed roadway due to a damaged electrical pole, with detours in place.

