Dog Rescued After Near Drowning In Pool: Robbinsville Police

That day, officers received a 911 call reporting a dog, Zissou, actively drowning in a backyard pool at a residence on Sienna Court, Robbinsville police said.

Officers immediately responded to the scene and were able to remove Zissou from the pool, police said. Zissou was in visible distress and would have drowned without the officers' swift response, police said.

Later that night, Zissou and their owner came to the police station to personally thank the officers involved in the rescue, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Robbinsville and receive free news updates.