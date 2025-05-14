Light Rain Fog/Mist 58°

SHARE

Dog Rescued After Near Drowning In Pool: Robbinsville Police

Police sprung into action in Robbinsville on Saturday, May 10, rescuing a dog that was drowning, authorities said.

Zissou was rescued by police while she was actively drowning.

Zissou was rescued by police while she was actively drowning.

 Photo Credit: Robbinsville Police Facebook
Sam Barron

That day, officers received a 911 call reporting a dog, Zissou, actively drowning in a backyard pool at a residence on Sienna Court, Robbinsville police said.

Officers immediately responded to the scene and were able to remove Zissou from the pool, police said. Zissou was in visible distress and would have drowned without the officers' swift response, police said.

Later that night, Zissou and their owner came to the police station to personally thank the officers involved in the rescue, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Robbinsville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE