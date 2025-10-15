2 Hospitalized After School Bus Crashes Into Tree: Robbinsville Police

At 7:38 a.m., officers responded to Hankins Road after a school bus transporting 10 students to Pond Road Middle School left the roadway and collided with a tree, Robbinsville police said.

The driver and students were assessed at the scene by emergency medica personnel, police said. The driver of the bus was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, and one student passenger was transported to Princeton Medical Center, police said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

"We understand that incidents like this can be unsettling for both students and families," Robbinsville School Superintendent Dr. Patrick Pizzo told News12. "Please know the Robbinsville Public Schools is here to support your children in any way possible."

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

