Medford School's IT Worker Sextorted Girls Into Sending Nude Pics, Prosecutors Say

Bryce Berger, who is from Delanco and works in Medford's public school system, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 19, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said in a news release. The investigation began after the prosecutor's office received a tip about his online activities.

Investigators said Berger used an app to ask for nude pictures from girls between 12 and 17 years old and received some. He then sextorted them, threatening to post the nudes if the girls didn't send him more.

Berger was also accused of sending sexually explicit pictures to victims and child pornography to another person. He was taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant at his home and seized several electronic devices.

Berger was charged with first-degree production of child sexual abuse material, second-degree possession with intent to distribute child sexual abuse material, distribution of child sexual abuse material, impairing/debauching the morals of a child, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material, third-degree obscenity to a minor, and third-degree sexual extortion.

Berger worked as a computer technician for Medford Township Public Schools.

"It is not believed at this point that any of the victims were students at the school, although the investigation is continuing," Bradshaw said.

In a letter to families on Friday, Sept. 20, superintendent Keira Scussa said Berger is no longer employed by the district.

"We have taken immediate action to ensure this individual has no access to school buildings or property," Scussa wrote. "The employee at issue held a non-instructional position, which did not involve regular or unsupervised contact with children. We do not expect that there will be any disruption to your child’s learning environment as a result of this matter, and we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority."

According to his LinkedIn page, Berger started his position with Medford schools in August 2023. Before that, he was employed as an IT specialist at Riverside High School for the 2022-23 academic year.

Berger also graduated from Kean University in 2022. He played four seasons for the Cougars men's lacrosse team.

Berger was held in the Burlington County Jail to await a detention hearing and prosecutors will present the case to a grand jury.

