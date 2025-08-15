Fair 77°

Man Struck By River Line in Riverside: NJ Transit

A man was struck by a light rail vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 14, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Jeff122989/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

At 8:30 p.m., the man was hit by the vehicle on the River LINE at the Pavilion Avenue crossing in Riverside, NJ Transit said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, NJ Transit said. 

There were no reported injuries to the 35 passengers and the operator on board, NJ Transit said. 

River LINE service was suspended in both directions between Cinnaminson and Delanco Stations, NJ Transit said. NJ Transit police are investigating.

