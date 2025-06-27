Delanco Suspect ID’d In Wild Riverside Police Chase On Bike, Warrant Issued

Francis J. Long, 40, of Delanco, fled from officers during a traffic stop on Tuesday, June 17, Riverside Police said. Long is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds.

“Eluding the police is a 2nd degree crime that has the potential to seriously injure other drivers and pedestrians,” police said in a statement. “Anyone who makes the decision to evade the police on a traffic stop will be charged accordingly and then lodged in Burlington County Jail.”

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating Long. Anyone with information is asked to call Riverside Police at 856-461-3434 or email patrol@riversidepolicenj.org.

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting 847411 (tip411) with “riversidepd” in the message field, along with the tip.

Police thanked everyone who helped with the investigation, which led to Long’s identification.

