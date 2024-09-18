'There Was Never A Threat:' Lakeland HS Principal Dispels Rumors, Parents Remain Fearful

Sources tell Daily Voice one student made a threat at Lakeland High School — which serves students in Ringwood and Wanaque — last week, but that parents were not notified of the threat until Tuesday, Sept. 17, after their children had showed up to a large police presence at school that morning.

Lakeland Principal Hugh Beattie tells Daily Voice that parents were notified through the school's community alert system. Parents, however, remain insistent that they were not notified until they received Beattie's email sometime after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, which reads, in part:

"There was NEVER a threat regarding a school shooting or bombing. Out of caution, I had the Wanaque and Ringwood Police here to ensure our communities that our students are safe and able to learn."

When asked by Daily Voice why his letter said there was never a threat, Beattie said only to contact Wanaque police and the county prosecutor, whom he said deemed the threat unfounded.

It was not immediately clear when the threat was made, nor if there was an initial police response or any type of corrective action for the student.

Daily Voice reached out to Wanaque police and multiple spokespersons at the county prosecutor's office Wednesday morning, Sept. 18. As of press time, Daily Voice's calls and emails had not been returned.

Parents expressed the desire for more prompt and clearer communication from Lakeland administrators.

In a Ringwood Moms and Dads Facebook group, one parent opined:

"This was handled about as poorly as possible. Not notifying any parents this morning. Having us all find out from our kids, was reprehensible. No other way to describe it. All they had to do was send out a text this morning. Something like 'there was an online threat, police came, searched the building and perimeter, building is now secure, no threat going forward, police will be here all day for support. We are going to go on with our day.'"

Beattie's letter closes by saying that the threat was nothing but a rumor on social media, and that his administration did their best.

"Please understand that social media can often cause situation for which it was not intended... today was a perfect example.

"We tried to answer calls and emails as quickly as possible to put to rest this unnecessary panic. Please know that your children are my children also and that I would NEVER put them in harm's way. Because many of you picked up you children, which is your right, they have missed a day of school. If there was ever a viable threat, you would have been well notified by now."

