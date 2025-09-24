At 3:24 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 22, Rumson police responded to a residence on Meadowbrook Avenue after a bullet went through a person's window, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Terry Haupt was located in the area while possessing a rifle and large capacity ammunition, Santiago said.

He is charged with certain persons not to possess a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, Santiago said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Red Bank and receive free news updates.