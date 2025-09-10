Red Bank Woman Finishes Second On 'Jeopardy!'

The Red Bank woman finished in second place, winning $2,000.

Oakerson, a financial services manager, got off to a strong start in the "Jeopardy!" round, getting her first five clues correct, dominating a category about "Downton Abbey,", finding herself in second place.

An avid horseback rider, Oakerson struggled in "Double Jeopardy," only getting one clue correct and whiffing on two others, finding herself in third place, well behind the other two competitors.

In "Final Jeopardy!" Oakerson had this clue:

In 1914 Belgium’s queen gave this phrase a political meaning, saying one had descended between her & Germany. (Answer below)

Oakerson answered correctly, but was unable to close the gap.

The answer to Final Jeopardy:

What is “iron curtain”?

Click here to follow Daily Voice Red Bank and receive free news updates.