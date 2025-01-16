Red Bank Plumber Sentenced For Taking Upskirt Videos Of 27 Women: Monmouth Prosecutor

On Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, Christopher Cox entered the ShopRite supermarket in Shrewsbury and began following female shoppers around the store. He used his cell phone like he was recording women from behind before he left the store and drove away in a white Dodge Durango, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

A week later, police pulled Cox over on Newman Springs Road, Santiago said. He initially got out of his SUV when an officer ordered him but he jumped back in and sped away from the scene, Santiago said. An officer grabbed onto Cox but let go of him to avoid getting dragged by the SUV, Santiago said. Cox was arrested shortly afterward in Little Silver, Santiago said.

Investigators seized several video files from Cox that showed girls and women filmed from below by a cellphone, Santiago said. Cox was believed to have used things like grocery baskets and duffel bags to record the victims, Santiago said.

Cox had also worked as a plumber and some victims were recorded in their homes, Santiago said. Other incidents happened at supermarkets and stores in Monmouth and Union counties, Santiago said.

Cox pleaded guilty to eluding police, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of invasion of privacy, Santiago said.

