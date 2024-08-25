Partly Cloudy 84°

Lights Out! Large Scale Power Outage Leaves Red Bank In The Dark

Neary 1,000 Monmouth County residents were without power Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, according to JCP&L.

Red Bank outages Sunday, Aug. 25.

 Photo Credit: JCP&L Outage Map
As of 3 p.m., the outage map showed 1,006 Red Bank customers did not have power.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

