Whitehouse Station Driver Caused Crash That Left Motorcyclist Critical On Route 22: Prosecutor

The collision occurred around 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, at the intersection of Route 22 and School Road near Berry Farm Road, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators say the sedan crossed the intersection and struck the motorcycle. The rider, of Bridgewater, was airlifted by Atlantic Mobile Health to Morristown Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the sedan, a 62-year-old man from Whitehouse Station, was not hurt. The driver, whose name Daily Voice is withholding pending any charges filed, appears to have been arrested before, according to the NJ Courts website. The most serious offense was simple assault in 2015, which has since been disposed. He was also cited for delaying traffic twice in 2014 and 2023, records show.

No charges had been filed as of press time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Readington Township Police Department and Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Readington Police at (908) 534-0431 or the Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 788-1129.

