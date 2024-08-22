Readington Township Man, 30, Charged With Killing Dog: Prosecutor

At 1:30 p.m., officers responded to Flemington Whitehouse Road in Readington Township on a report of a homeowner discharging a weapon, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office and Readington Township Police Department said.

The owner of the property reported a pit bull began attacking another dog and the dog was being aggressive toward her, authorities said. Craig Cooke, who was with the woman, then shot the dog, resulting in the dog's death, authorities said.

Cooke was charged with animal cruelty and possession of a weapon, authorities said.

According to screenshots from Jersey Pits Rescue, Craig Cooke and his wife ran their own dog-sitting business. Jersey Pits Rescue said on Instagram they have a history of abusing dogs in their care.

"We used these people while we were out of the country and they lost my dog day one," said one commenter. "They didn’t even look for her and asked my friends and family that showed up if they wanted to drink and have a bonfire instead of looking for my dog. They also tried to cover their asses by calling the local police and saying my dog attacked them."

