Pedro Ramos-Santos Caused Wrong Way Crash That Injured 2: PD

A man was arrested and charged after he caused a crash while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on Thursday, Oct. 30, authorities said.

Readington Township Police Department

Photo Credit: Readington Township Police Department via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 9:11 p.m., officers and the Whitehouse Rescue Squad responded to Route 202 after a Nissan Murano, traveling north in the southbound lanes struck a Chrysler 300 sedan, Readington police said.

Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles and transported to a regional trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation determined Pedro Ramos-Santos was operating under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Ramos-Santos was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto, careless driving and reckless driving, among other infractions, police said.

