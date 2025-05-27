Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Vehicle On Memorial Day: Readington PD

At 8:26 p.m., officers responded to Route 22 East near Mountain Road and found the victim lying in the center median in cardiac arrest, Readington Township Police said. The pedestrian, who was not identified by police, was transported to Robert Wood Johnson Trauma Center, where they were pronounced dead, officers said.

The striking vehicle was driven by an 87-year-old Bound Brook man who is cooperating with authorities, police said. Route 22 was closed during the initial investigation, which is ongoing, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Readington Township and receive free news updates.