Marshall Vizinat Killed In Hit, Run Crash On Route 78: Njsp

A 57-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County Monday, Sept. 29, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Sam Barron

At 7:55 p.m., troopers responded to Route 78 West in Readington Township after Marshall Vizinat, a Baton Rouge resident, was struck by an unknown vehicle while he was standing outside his tractor-trailer, which was parked on the right shoulder on Route 78, Christopher Postorino, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene and continued westbound, Postorino said. Vizinat was pronounced dead at the scene, Postorino said.

The crash remains under investigation, Postorino said. 

