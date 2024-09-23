Irishmen Posed As Phony Roofers: Readington Township PD

In March, Ashley Reilly presented himself as the owner of Fitzpatrick Construction in Bound Brook with Patrick Ward, who used the pseudonym 'Jack" as his foreman, Readington Township Police said.

They contracted with the homeowner to perform roofing and gutter repairs for a price that substantially exceeded what a licensed contractor would have charged for the same repairs, police said.

They periodically pressured the homeowner for additional money to cover costs for unexpected issues that arose while work was performed, and ignored requests seeking to remedy the repairs, police said. After the work was complete, the homeowners were left with issues related to poor workmanship and additional expenses, police said.

Reilly and Ward were charged with theft by deception, failure to register with consumer affairs, failure to file insurance with consumer affairs and failure to register as a contractor, police said.

There have been multiple instances of this crime reported in the area, and it is believed that there may be additional victims of this scam in Readington Township, police said. Anyone with information or who may also have been subjected to this scam is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Jason Phares at (908) 534-4031.

