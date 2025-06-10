House Of Prostitution: NJ Spa Raid Nets 4 Arrests, Prosecutor Says

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and Readington Township Police Department said they launched a three-week investigation after community complaints about the spa.

A search warrant was executed on June 6, at Aurora 1 Spa, located at 1 Old Highway 28 in Whitehouse Station, according to a joint statement from Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson, Chief of Detectives Timothy J. Drew, and Readington Police Chief Steven Rindock.

Three people from Whitehouse Station — Li Saihong, 35, Chunhua Lai, 33, and Jinhua Hua, 47 — were each charged with:

One count of Engaging in Prostitution for Economic Gain (2C:34-1B(8)), a disorderly persons offense

One count of Promoting a House of Prostitution (2C:34-1B(2)), a fourth-degree offense

Li Saihong was also charged with Resisting Arrest (2C:29-1A), a disorderly persons offense.

Christopher M. Zwarybh, 40, of Blairstown, was also arrested and charged with Engaging in Prostitution as a Patron (2C:34-1B(1)), authorities said.

“The defendants’ first appearances are pending,” the release said. Senior Assistant Prosecutor Laura Nazzaro represents the state.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 788-1129 or the Readington Township Police Department at (908) 534-4031.

