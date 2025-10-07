Hit-Run Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Trucker On Route 78 In Readington: Prosecutor

Antoni E. Xicay Mazariegos, of Nanuet, NY, struck Marshall J. Vizinat, 57, a trucker from Baton Rouge, LA, in the westbound lanes of Readington Township on Sept. 29, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

Troopers and an off-duty emergency medical technician found Vizinat at the scene. He was transported to Hunterdon Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries, according to the prosecutor.

Investigators determined that a pickup truck with an attached trailer struck Vizinat as he stood outside his vehicle, police said. Troopers identified Mazariegos as the driver and said he did not stop, instead continuing west, where he later hit another vehicle after exiting in Tewksbury Township, according to Robeson.

Troopers apprehended Mazariegos soon after and charged him with second-degree death by auto, second-degree leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, and third-degree strict liability vehicular homicide.

Mazariegos has since been released under pretrial monitoring conditions following his first court appearance, according to the prosecutor. He is represented by attorney Herminia Moreira, and the state is represented by First Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Paravecchia.

According to the prosecutor’s office, second-degree charges carry a potential five- to ten-year prison term and fines of up to $150,000, while third-degree charges carry potential three- to five-year terms and fines of up to $15,000.

