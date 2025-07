At 7 p.m., officers responded to Cole Road after an ATV crash at the Readington Township Trail Association's Cole Road Greenway Trail, Readington Township police said. The ATV rolled over onto the driver, later identified as Erik Heider, police said.

Heider was airlifted to a nearby hospital for his injuries, police said. Heider was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, police said.

