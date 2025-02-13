Drunk Driver Hits Cyclist Along Route 22 In Readington: Police

Officers responded to Route 22 near Green Gate Road and found a struck cyclist, a 55-year-old Milford resident, who was disoriented and sustained significant injuries, Readington police said.

The driver, John Van-Lenten, approached the officers on scene and police said they detected the odor of alcohol and subsequently placed him under arrest for driving while intoxicated after failing sobriety tests.

Van-Lenten was charged with DWI and assault by auto, along with numerous traffic offenses, police said.

The cyclist was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

