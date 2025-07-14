Partly Cloudy 85°

SHARE

Cyclist Struck By Careless Driver: Readington Twp PD

A 67-year-old Branchburg cyclist was injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Readington on Saturday, July 12, authorities said.

Readington Township Police Department

Readington Township Police Department

Photo Credit: Readington Township Police Department via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 11:20 a.m., officers responded to County Route 620 and Thor Solberg Road and found the cyclist lying alert and conscious in the middle of the intersection, Readington Township police said.

The cyclist was signaling a left turn onto Thor Solberg Rd when he was struck by an 2014 Audi Q5 driven by a 74-year-old Whitehouse Station resident, police said. The driver of the Audi was issued summons for failure to yield and carless driving, police said.

First responders transported the cyclist to Morristown Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Readington Township and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE