Teen Killed By Car Had Moved To Randolph For Better Life Four Months Prior, Campaign Says

Maria Lorena Orellana-Valverde, 18, had only recently moved to Randolph when she was fatally struck by a vehicle on Friday, Nov. 29, according to a fundraiser set up for her family. The GoFundMe says she moved to New Jersey from Ecuador for a better future with her mother four months before her death.

"She went out to buy a hamburger and found death without looking for it," writes campaign founder Julie Sanchez.

A 2022 Honda HRV hit the Randolph resident at the intersection of Route 10 and Cedar Grove Road, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. Orellana-Valverde was transported to Morristown Medical Center, where she died, authorities said.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 10, the fundraiser has raised $8,725. A private viewing was held on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Villas America Funeral Home in Newark, her obituary reads. Funeral arrangements were private, according to her obituary.

To view the fundraiser, click here. To view her obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Randolph and receive free news updates.