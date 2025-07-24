Missing Endangered Randolph Woman Last Seen At Dover Library: Prosecutor

Destiny Erts was last seen at 11:30 a.m. at the Dover Public Library on Friday, July 11, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Dover Police Department Chief Jonathan Delaney, and Human Services Police Chief Brian Lee said.

Erts has been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities and is considered "endangered," authorities said. She is 6'3", with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a navy blue tank top, a gray hooded cardigan, black shoes, and carrying a light gray bookbag, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Human Services Police Department at 973- 898-4964 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Randolph and receive free news updates.