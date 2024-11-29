Partly Cloudy 45°

Mercedes Benz Driver Killed Thanksgiving Night In Randolph Crash

One person was killed in a crash in Morris County on Thanksgiving Night, Nov. 28, authorities said.

Police car.

A Mercedes Benz driver was killed in a collision with a Jeep around 8 p.m. at Morris and Sussex turnpikes in Randolph around 8 p.m., a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle. The identity of the victim was not being disclosed as of Friday morning.

The collision remains under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Morris County Sheriff's Office, and Randolph Police Department.

