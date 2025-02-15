3-Alarm Randolph Apartment Fire Displaces 6 Families: Officials

The Randolph Township Fire Department (RTFD) responded to reports of a fire at the Randolph Village apartment complex around 12 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, discovering flames engulfing a large portion of the building’s left side, township officials said.

At least 12 apartments were impacted, leaving residents in need of shelter. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire, while the Randolph Community Center was opened as a warming center for affected individuals.

The Morris County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) deployed its Mobile Ambulance Bus alongside the Randolph Rescue Squad to support fire and EMS operations. OEM also worked with Randolph Fire Command, Randolph Police Department, and the Randolph Office of Emergency Management to coordinate emergency efforts.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and an investigation is ongoing.

