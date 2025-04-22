Princeton University Student Missing: Police (Photos)

Lauren Blackburn, a junior, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 19 near Firestone Library wearing blue jeans with torn knees, a yellow t-shirt with a black, zippered hooded sweatshirt, and blue, flat bottom shoes, the university said..

He is 6'2" and weighs 170 pounds, authorities said. He has brown eyes and black hair, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Blackburn’s whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at 609-258-1000

