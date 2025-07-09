Fog/Mist 74°

Princeton Firefighter Possessed Child Porn: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old Princeton volunteer firefighter was arrested and charged with uploading child pornography on Tuesday, July 8, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Princeton NJ Police Department via Facebook
Sam Barron

An investigation into Austin Brock began after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he was uploading items portraying the sexual exploitation or abuse of children, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

Brock was arrested and charged with distribution of child sexual abuse material, possession with intent to distribute child sexual abuse material, and possession of sexual abuse material, following a search of his residence, Marbrey said.

Aside from being a volunteer firefighter, Brock works at Life Time Fitness in Plainsboro, Marbrey said.

