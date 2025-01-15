Capriotti's Sandwich Shop will open on North Harrison Street in the Princeton Shopping Center on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the company said in a news release. The shop will introduce Garden State residents to the chain’s famous sandwiches, including its signature slow-roasted turkey subs.

Franchisee Jimit Dharia and his wife Urvi Jatania will own and operate the restaurant. The couple has lived in Central Jersey for 14 years, running other restaurants and a construction business.

Dharia said they were drawn to Capriotti's high-quality food and plan to open 10 more New Jersey restaurants.

"We are thrilled to bring Capriotti's to New Jersey and share our passion for premium, handcrafted sandwiches," Dharia said. "As someone who appreciates high-quality food, I'm excited to introduce our unique flavors, high-quality ingredients and exceptional fast-casual dining experience to the community. I'm eager to expand the Capriotti's brand across the state."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s menu features favorites like The Capastrami, crafted with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and coleslaw. The Bobbie, a Thanksgiving-inspired sub made with oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo, won the title of "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers on AOL.com in 2009.

Capriotti's has more than 175 locations across the U.S. That includes 17 in Delaware, 10 in Pennsylvania, and one in New York on Long Island.

The company also said it plans to have more than 750 locations by 2032.

