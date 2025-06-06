NJ Woman Pleads Guilty To Robbing Princeton Bank Using Water Pistol: Feds

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, Ciara Brascom entered the TD Bank and demanded cash from the teller, while holding what appeared to be a black handgun, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

During the robbery, Brascom threatened that she would use the gun if the bank’s alarm was activated, Habba said. The teller showed Brascom that his register was empty, so the teller and another employee took Brascom to a vault and gave her $60,500 in cash, according to a criminal complaint.

Brascom admitted to the robbery, telling police she was facing financial difficulties, authorities said. She had purchased a water pistol and sprayed it with black spray paint to look like a handgun, authorities said.

Brascom, who pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when she is sentenced in October, authorities said.

