ICE Detains 15 People in Princeton: Officials

ICE was spotted in Princeton at 6:45 a.m., and witnesses reported seeing four to five people taken into custody at Harrison Street, the municipality said in a statement.

“ICE did not notify the Municipality of Princeton or the Princeton Police Department of their presence or actions,” officials said. “Please know that the Princeton Police do not participate in federal immigration enforcement.”

Princeton said they are committed to keeping the community informed of any ICE activity.

“We understand that news like this may be alarming,” the municipality said. “We will share updates as soon as we receive more confirmed details.”

ICE did not respond to a request for comment.

