Andre Angus, 39, was arrested following an investigation into multiple reports from patients alleging they were subjected to unwanted sexual contact while under his care, authorities said.

The incidents were reported by patients who claimed the male nurse inappropriately touched them during their time at the Plainsboro-based medical center, Ciccone and Blanchard explained in a joint release.

Detectives with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and the Plainsboro Police Department identified Angus as the nurse responsible for the assaults, the release said.

He was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of Criminal Sexual Contact on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Haley Hlavka at 732-745-3287 or Detective Dan Larocca at 609-799-2333.

