New Mom Emily Legg Of Pompton Lakes Dies, 26, Leaving Behind 10-Month-Old Boy

A GoFundMe launched for Emily's family by Alexis Gryszkin had raised more than $14,000 as of press time.

"Emily was an energetic, vibrant, loving, full of life mother who poured her heart and soul into caring for Bryson," the campaign reads. "Her unexpected passing has created a profound emotional and financial burden for her family."

Emily's obituary on the Scanlan Funeral Home website says she earned her associate's degree in 2020 and subsequently had been studying at William Paterson University.

"Her vibrant spirit, boundless energy, and caring nature made her the first to jump into action when anyone needed support," her obituary continues. "As a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, girlfriend, aunt, cousin, niece, godmother, and best friend, Emily had a unique ability to bring joy to everyone she encountered.

"Her beautiful eyes and outgoing personality ensured that she left an ever lasting impression on all who crossed her path."

Click here for Emily's complete obituary and here to donate to Baby Bryson's future.

