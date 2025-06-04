Haskell Bookkeeper Pleads Guilty To Stealing From Two Catholic Churches: Prosecutor

Melissa Rivera pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally said. Per the terms of a plea agreement she is expected to be sentenced to 364 days in the Morris County Correctional Center followed by probation, authorities said.

Between May 2018 and January 2024, Melissa Rivera stole $192,000 while employed as a bookkeeper at Our Lady of Mountain Parish in Washington Township by writing herself numerous checks from parish accounts, authorities said.

Rivera was also creating checks at Our Lady of Good Council in Pompton Plains between May 2018 and May 2024, depositing the checks into her personal account, costing the church more than $100,000, authorities said.

