Car Thief Bails On Friend After Crashing Stolen Car In Pompton Lakes: Police

On Wednesday, Sept. 4 around 1:45 a.m., Pompton Lakes Patrolman Collins was on duty when he spotted a 2023 Toyota Corolla that had been reported stolen the night before, police said in a news release.

The vehicle was occupied by two individuals later identified as Dakota Cirelli, 24, of Paterson and Dilayda Aksoy, 22, of Fort Lee, and fled toward Watervliet and Albany avenues when they noticed police were after them.

The vehicle crashed soon after, and Cirelli bailed from the vehicle. Aksoy was arrested while the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist with their K-9 unit.

Although the K-9 unit picked up Cirelli’s scent, officers were unable to find him. Approximately four hours after the initial incident, Patrolman Peter Forte, who was assigned to a static post within the perimeter, saw Cirelli who was coming around the corner of the First Aid Squad building next to Hershfield Park, police said.

Forte discreetly maintained a visual on the suspect as he walked towards Corning Avenue, while simultaneously notifying other units to respond.

Upon their arrival, the units arrested Cirelli without further incident. Cirelli and Aksoy were charged with theft of a motor vehicle, eluding, burglary, receiving stolen property, and theft of movable property. Both were remanded to the Passaic County Jail.

