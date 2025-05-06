‘American Dream Reduced To Ashes’: Support Surges After Pompton Lakes Chinese Restaurant Fire

Winnie and Shirley, who immigrated from Southern China, took over Golden Garden in 2013, according to a GoFundMe by Kathryn Spitz. With their husbands, they worked 10- to 12-hour days, seven days a week, building the restaurant into a beloved local favorite on Hamburg Turnpike.

On April 17, their American Dream went up in flames.

“In less than two hours, the livelihood of two young families… was reduced to ashes,” the campaign.

Golden Garden was more than a restaurant — it was their future. It paid the bills, supported three children now in Wayne public schools, and stood as a symbol of everything they had worked for since coming to the United States.

Now, the families are left with no income and not enough insurance to rebuild.

The fundraiser had raised $3,300 as of May 6. Spitz is hoping to raise $50,000 to help cover rent, food, education, business debts, and whatever comes next.

“Please donate and share this campaign… With your generosity, we can help them rebuild their dream,” Spitz writes.

