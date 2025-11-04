Woman In Her 40s Confirmed As Fourth Death In Three Weeks At Disney World Resort

She died at Disney’s Pop Century Resort on Sunday, Nov. 2, after being transported to a hospital. The Orange County Sheriff's Office reported no signs of foul play. Officials have not released her identity or the cause of death.

This latest death occurred at Pop Century Resort, which is connected to Epcot and Hollywood Studios by the Skyliner gondola system. Walt Disney World Resort has not released a public statement about the incident.

The death follows three earlier fatalities at Disney World in October.

Authorities previously ruled the first death — on Tuesday, October 14, also at Disney’s Contemporary Resort — as a suicide. The victim, 31-year-old Summer Equitz of Illinois, was found along North World Drive.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said she died from “multiple blunt impact injuries.” Equitz had been a character performer and entertainment host at Disneyland in California and was a lifelong Disney fan, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The second death happened on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground. Deputies responded to a “Person Down” call just after 7:30 a.m.

A man in his 60s was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His identity has not been released, and authorities said there were no signs of foul play. The case is still under investigation.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, the body of 28-year-old Matthew Cohn was found at Disney’s Contemporary Resort near Magic Kingdom.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office said Cohn died from “multiple traumatic injuries sustained in a fall,” and ruled the death a suicide. His hometown has not been released.

The timing of these tragedies has sent shockwaves through the Disney community and sparked conversations about mental health. Many people have offered condolences on social media and are encouraging open discussions about mental health struggles during challenging times.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or chat via 988lifeline.org.

