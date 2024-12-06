'Unexplained Drones' Fly Over Point Pleasant Beach, Adding To Statewide Mystery

In a Facebook post, the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department said three drones were seen at night on Thursday, Dec. 5. The drones reportedly flew over the town's southern coastline and train tracks.

Following protocol from the state police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center, officers notified the appropriate state and federal agencies.

"I am working closely with our police department and my law enforcement contacts to determine the origin and purpose of these drones," Mayor Doug Vitale said in another Facebook post. "Once we have more information, we will share it with the public."

A social media video said "unexplained drones" were also seen on the same night from Manasquan to Toms River.

The incident was the latest drone discovery in New Jersey. Officials in Warren, Morris, and Somerset counties have confirmed they're working with the FBI, state police, and the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness to investigate the unusual activity.

A Boonton resident shared a video online of what they described as "large military-style jet drones" flying in patterns above their neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

"This is getting a little odd and unsettling," the person wrote.

Officials were particularly focused on sightings near critical infrastructure and are urging residents to report any unusual drone activity.

Submissions can be made directly to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Point Pleasant and receive free news updates.