Gunfire Hits ABC Affiliate In California Where Crowd Protested Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

The incident happened Friday afternoon, Sept. 19 in Sacramento at KXTV ABC10, which is a member of the Tegna Inc. broadcast, digital media and marketing company.

Investigators said at least three rounds were fired into the lobby, where at least one person was present at the time.

Bullet holes were visible in a station window at the Broadway facility near downtown Sacramento, just south of US 50.

The motive remains unknown, and detectives have not determined whether the gunfire was random or targeted.

“We can confirm that shots were fired into our station at KXTV earlier today," Tegna said in a statement. "While details are still limited, importantly, all of our employees are safe and unharmed. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and have taken additional measures to ensure the continued safety of our employees."

The station remained on the air and continued regular coverage.

The protest earlier Friday targeted ABC’s decision to pull new episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following backlash over Kimmel’s comments about the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Several station groups, including Nexstar, said they would preempt the show “for the foreseeable future.”

KXTV has been part of Sacramento media since 1955. It launched as the city’s second local TV outlet and served as a CBS affiliate for four decades before switching to ABC in 1995.

Past owners include Corinthian Broadcasting and Belo; Gannett acquired the station in 1999, and Tegna later assumed ownership after Gannett’s split.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. The station said it has increased security for staff.

