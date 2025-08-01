Mazraani, co-founder of Atlantic Wreck Salvage, passed away during a deep-sea dive roughly 200 miles offshore, on the eastern edge of Georges Bank, according to a statement released Friday, Aug. 1 by the team aboard the D/V Tenacious, the New Jersey-based dive vessel he led for more than a decade.

The incident occurred while Mazraani and his team were exploring a wreck they called “The Big Engine Steamer.” Though details were not disclosed, his crew said “all indications point to a medical emergency,” and added, “we currently have no reason to suspect diver error or equipment failure.” A full investigation is underway.

Mazraani was not only a seasoned diver, but also a respected criminal defense attorney.

In 2024, Mazraani freed Timothy Puskas, who was convicted eight years ago in the slaying of 22-year-old college student William “Billy” McCaw in New Brunswick. He'd been incarcerated for 10 years before Mazraani freed him.

“With profound sadness and an indescribable sense of loss, we share with our community that Captain Joe Mazraani has left this world,” the team wrote. “Joe Mazraani was larger than life. He was kind, compassionate, and generous. A mentor and a student, a friend, brother, son, and partner.”

Mazraani's reputation for leadership extended from the courtroom to the open ocean, where he helped locate and salvage dozens of shipwrecks off the East Coast, including the team’s most recent discovery, featured in the book “The Adriatic Affair: A Maritime Hit-And-Run Off the Coast of Nantucket.”

“Whether motoring aboard the D/V Tenacious, diving into deep and dangerous water, or defending his clients in court, Joe demanded the best of everyone around him,” the team wrote. “Sometimes he demanded it grumpily—but he always demanded by example.”

His longtime partner Jenn Sellitti, who penned the tribute on behalf of Atlantic Wreck Salvage and D/V Tenacious, described Mazraani’s final dive not as a risk taken lightly, but a reflection of the life they built together — one driven by purpose, passion, and exploration.

“He did not want to die doing what he loved — none of us do,” she wrote. “He wanted to survive it, to grow old doing it. But when you live at the edge, sometimes the edge pushes back.”

No decisions have been made about the future of D/V Tenacious. For now, the team says they will keep their page and website open to preserve the history and legacy of the dives they shared with Mazraani over the last decade.

“The photo below is one of the last taken of Joe,” Sellitti wrote. “It’s him on the bow of D/V Tenacious, his happiest place... the ocean smooth as glass; and people he loved right out there with him. Remember him this way.”

