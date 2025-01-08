‘Quitter’s Day’ Is Coming: Here's What To Know

You’re not alone.

The second Friday of January, known as “Quitter’s Day,” has become the unofficial date when millions give up on their New Year’s resolutions.

This year, it falls on Jan. 10. But why does it happen — and more importantly, how can you avoid it?

Studies show that by mid-January, enthusiasm often gives way to fatigue, busy schedules, or frustration over unrealistic goals.

Data from fitness apps reveals a sharp decline in activity around this time, making Quitter’s Day a significant milestone for resolution-keepers.

But before you throw in the towel, consider this: Quitter’s Day doesn’t have to mark the end of your goals.

Instead, it can be a moment to pause, reassess, and refocus.

Experts recommend these strategies to help you stay on track:

Reassess Your Goals: Unrealistic resolutions often lead to burnout. Break big goals into manageable steps to keep momentum going.

Celebrate Small Wins: Even minor achievements deserve recognition. Acknowledge progress to stay motivated.

Lean On Support: Accountability partners, whether friends, family, or online communities, can make all the difference.

