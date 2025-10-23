James Vavra was charged following a court-authorized search warrant at his residence, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

An investigation into Vavra began following a tip rom the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading child sexual abuse images online, Billhimer said.

The IP address was connected to Vavra's home, Billhimer said. Several electronic devices were seized in the search, Billhimer said.

A forensic examination revealed multiple items of child sexual abuse material, Billhimer said.

