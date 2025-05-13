NJ Armed Barricaded Suspect Tased: Point Pleasant Police

Officers with the Howell Township Police Department and Point Pleasant Police Department responded to the 1100 block of River Avenue to arrest Nicholas Soukas, law enforcement said. Soukas barricaded himself inside the residence upon officers' arrival and was armed with a knife, Point Pleasant police said.

Traffic was detoured as the Ocean County Regional SWAT team was deployed to the scene and attempted to have Soukas surrender and relinquish his knife, police said. After several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, SWAT officers used an explosive breahing device to enter the residence and found Soukas armed and noncompliant, police said.

A taser was deployed on Soukas, allowing him to be taken into custody, police said. He was transported to a medical facility for evaluation before being transferred into Howell police custody, police said.

