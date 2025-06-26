Fair 78°

Fire On NJ Transit Train En Route To Bay Head Causes Delays: Officials

A small fire occurred on an NJ Transit train on Wednesday, June 25, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: North Jersey Video Service
At 7 p.m., North Jersey Coast Line train No. 3363, which departed New York Penn Station at 5:01 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Bay Head at 7:07 p.m., experienced a small fire in the engine compartment at Spring Lake Station, NJ Transit said.

No injuries were reported among the 55 passengers and crew and the passengers made their own alternate means of transportation, NJ Transit said.

The North Jersey Coast Line remained in service with residual delays, NJ Transit said.

