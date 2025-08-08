California Duo Fired Gunshot During Point Pleasant Home Invasion: Prosecutor

At 1:38 p.m., Point Pleasant police responded to a residence on Barton Avenue for a report of a home invasion with a gunshot having been fired, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Police found the back door to the residence had been forced open and the home had been burglarized, Billhimer said. Jaheim Wilson, a 23-year-old Stockton resident armed with a handgun, and Oleyah Brown, kicked open the back door while the occupant was present, Billhimer said.

The duo then burglarized the residence, taking personal property, Billhimer said. Wilson fired a single gunshot and the suspects fled the scene, Billhimer said.

Wilson and Brown were later apprehended in Toms River, Billhimer said. Wilson and Brown were charged with home invasion burglary, Billhimer said. Wilson was also charged with multiple weapons offenses, Billhimer said.

