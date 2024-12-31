Two Men Wanted In Violent Robbery Outside Absecon Motel, Police Say

Officers responded to a motel parking lot between Turner Avenue and the Home Depot just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, the Absecon Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Investigators said the victim was lured to the location under the pretense of meeting an acquaintance. Upon arrival, two men in their 20s pepper-sprayed and assaulted him, stealing his wallet before leaving the scene.

The investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should call Absecon police at 609-641-0667, ext. 214.

You can also submit anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County by calling 609-652-1234 or texting "TIPCOP" followed by your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

