Two Men Wanted In Violent Robbery Outside Absecon Motel, Police Say

Police were searching for two suspects involved in a violent robbery along the Route 30 motel corridor in Absecon, authorities said.

A cruiser for the Absecon (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Absecon Police Department
Chris Spiker
Officers responded to a motel parking lot between Turner Avenue and the Home Depot just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, the Absecon Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Investigators said the victim was lured to the location under the pretense of meeting an acquaintance. Upon arrival, two men in their 20s pepper-sprayed and assaulted him, stealing his wallet before leaving the scene.

The investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should call Absecon police at 609-641-0667, ext. 214. 

You can also submit anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County by calling 609-652-1234 or texting "TIPCOP" followed by your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

