Last month, officers were notified of irregularities in the Absecon Parent Teacher Organization's financial accounts, Absecon police said. An investigation revealed Khristi Mannery, who had access to the funds as treasurer deposited over $32,000 raised from PTO events into her personal accounts, police said.

Mannery is charged with theft by unlawful disposition, police said.

