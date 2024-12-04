Pregnant Woman With 'Heart Of Gold' Killed By Boyfriend In Pleasantville Home: Fundraiser

A GoFundMe page was created for 25-year-old Leslianet Quintana-Betancourt. Investigators said the woman expecting a baby boy died from “multiple blunt force injuries” on Monday, Dec. 2.

Quintana-Betancourt's family is now mourning the loss of both her and her unborn son, who would have been named Mateo, according to an obituary from Greenidge Funeral Homes. Her brother Jefra Castro started the fundraiser to honor their memory.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $6,000 from at least 93 donations as of Wednesday, Dec. 4.

"My family and I are going through a terrible loss of one of the most beautiful women in the world," Castro wrote. "She had a heart of gold and loved much more than anyone I’ve ever met."

Police found Quintana-Betancourt unresponsive at a home on the 100 block of Edgewater Avenue after a 911 call around 1:54 a.m. Paramedics rushed her to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Quintana-Betancourt's live-in boyfriend, 26-year-old Boris Lainez-Rosales, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Castro said he wanted to remember his sister's kindness toward others and help victims of domestic violence.

"We suffered two losses, and now we want to honor their memory and spread hope not only for those who mourn but for others who may be going through the same," he wrote.

Quintana-Betancourt's obituary from Greenidge Funeral Homes said a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 11. It will take place at the funeral home on Absecon Boulevard in Atlantic City.

Quintana-Betancourt's burial will follow at Atlantic City Cemetery on the corner of New Road and Washington Avenue in Pleasantville at 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the case should call the county prosecutor's office at 609-909-7666. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at ACPO.tips.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County is accepting tips at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe for Leslianet Quintana-Betancourt.

